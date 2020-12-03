Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home this year amid virus

The National Park Service and Navy will livestream this year's ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. (Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press | December 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM MST - Updated December 3 at 12:29 PM

HONOLULU (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack.

The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead on Facebook and www.pearlharborevents.com. Mickey Ganitch of San Leandro, California, is one the survivors who won’t be at the Dec. 7 ceremony.

The 101-year-old has attended most years since the mid-2000s but will observe the moment from home this year.

During the attack that launched the United States into World War II, he says he didn’t have time to think and did what he had to do - scan the sky as Japanese planes dropped bombs.

