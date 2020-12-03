Suspect caught after spraying substance in Chandler police officer’s face

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after spraying a Chandler police officer in the face with a suspicious substance. The incident happened Thursday morning, and the person of interest is being interviewed.
According to Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans, the suspect was pulled over for a traffic stop near Gilbert and Riggs road. When the officer walked up to the car, an individual inside the vehicle sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray in the officer’s face. Officials say that’s when the vehicle fled.
Chandler fire crews treated the injured officer on the scene. Investigators say the officer is doing OK and was not seriously injured.
Police did not reveal how they found the suspect but they’re not looking for anyone else. Their name hasn’t been released, but the suspect will be booked into jail Thursday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
