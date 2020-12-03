Three people injured after car crashes into Marana businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of a car crashing into a business this morning.
Marana police officers responded to 12100 block of North Dove Mountain for the report of a single-vehicle colliding with a non-residential building.
Three people were treated for minor injuries on scene by Northwest Fire District.
Officials say the driver remained on scene.
Marana Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.
