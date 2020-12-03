Tucson Botanical Gardens offers holiday cheer without COVID-19 fear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s set to be one of the hottest Christmas attractions in the area this year. With the Winterhaven Festival of Lights canceled, many are setting their sights on a twinkling “Wanderland”.
Wednesday afternoon, employees at the Tucson Botanical Gardens were busy stringing tens of thousands of lights, putting up poinsettias and lining the paths with hundreds of luminarias.
The new take on” Luminaria Nights” allows people to stroll through the gardens with cheer instead of COVID-19 fear.
The annual Christmas attraction usually brings out 1,500 of people per night. However, capacity will be capped at 200 people per time slot.
Visitors can reserve tickets for 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Dec. 3rd to Jan. 3rd.
“We really just want to create an experience for families to walk through the gardens and to really feel the holiday spirit,” said Michelle Conklin, the Executive Director of the Tucson Botanical Gardens. “Leave your cares away and just focus on the moment; who you’re with, who you miss, who you love, and enjoy the garden.”
Guests must wear a mask at all times and are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between their group and others.
There will be no live performances or a snow machine to keep people from congregating. However, music will be playing on speakers throughout the grounds. To reserve tickets, click HERE. Or, call 520-326-9686.
Reid Park Zoo is also bringing back it’s “ZooLights” starting Friday, Dec. 4th, through Wednesday, Dec. 30th. To purchase tickets, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.