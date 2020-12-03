Tucson prison inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Dec. 2, an inmate from the Federal Correctional Complex in Tucson with COVID-19 who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions was pronounced deceased.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says 66-tear-old Stanley Carr tested positive for COVID-19 at the penitentiary in Tucson on Nov. 6, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
According to the bureau, on Tuesday, Nov.10, Carr’s condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator- until he passed away from complications.
Carr had been in custody at the Federal Correctional Complex in Tucson since January 17, 2014, and was sentenced to life for 2nd Degree Murder.
So far, there have now been at least 10 confirmed deaths at the Tucson prison from COVID-19 this year.
