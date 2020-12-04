Banner Health to hold holiday parade Saturday for hospitalized kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health is holding a very special event this Saturday- a “Santa Cruise” holiday car parade for kids at the Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
It’s the fourth year in a row that Banner Health holds the parade to bring gifts and holiday cheer to hospitalized kids.
The parade takes place Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Diamond Children’s parking garage at 1625 N. Campbell Ave., with a line of holiday decorated, off-road vehicles driving through the hospital campus at 5:45 p.m.
The parade will include a gift card drop-off stop for parade participants, who will then proceed to the top floor of the Diamond Children’s parking garage so that the hospitalized children can marvel at their holiday decorations and lights.
Gift-card donations replaced toy donations this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.