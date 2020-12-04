Bowers says Arizona election results will not be overturned

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Dec. 4, Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers sent out a letter addressing allegations of election fraud in Arizona by representatives of President Trump.
Bowers said Arizona will not decertify last month’s election results, nor will the state overturn Arizona’s electoral votes.
“The rule of law forbids us to do that,” said Bowers.
The Arizona House of Representatives says there is no evidence of voter fraud, and that allegations by President Trump’s team are only theoretical.
The House also expressed that even if such evidence actually existed, Arizona Legislature could only make changes when in session.
“No election is perfect, and if there were evidence of illegal votes or an improper count, then Arizona law provides a process to contest the election: a lawsuit under state law,” said Bowers. “But the law does not authorize the Legislature to reverse the results of an election.”
