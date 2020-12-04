Children’s Museum Tucson closing temporarily

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Children’s Museum Tucson has announced it is closing temporarily because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
A Facebook post by the museum called the closure “the most responsible action to take at this time for the health and safety of our community and staff.”
The post said the museum’s virtual programming, community engagement and outreach efforts will continue.
Individual families can arrange private visits at Children’s Museum Tucson and Children’s Museum Oro Valley. Information on Pop-In Plays, a museum fundraiser, is available at ChildrensMuseumTucson.org.
The museum said it will open to the public again “as soon as it is prudent to do so.”
