Fire damages midtown home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a midtown home were displaced by a fire on Friday morning, Dec. 4.
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the 2700 block of N. Sycamore Boulevard, near Glenn Street and Alvernon Way, at 6:47 a.m.
Engine 5 was first on scene and firefighters controlled the fire in 17 minutes.
Nobody was hurt in the blaze. Residents will be staying with family.
No further information was immediately available.
