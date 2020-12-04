FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up as you’re heading out the door this morning! Afternoon highs will slowly climb back above average by next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -An upper-level trough continues to exit the area today. This leaves southern Arizona with breezy easterly winds, although not as strong as on Thursday. Temperatures warm steadily through the weekend. Breezy with partly cloudy skies return Monday.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-30s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
