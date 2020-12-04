Hundreds sign petition to keep Christmas light display after HOA requests it’s early removal

“Many homeowners associations will have the authority in their community governing documents to adopt rules applicable to holiday decorations. It is best that homeowners start by reading their CC&Rs, and any Association Rules and Regulations, and/or Design Guidelines that apply to holiday decorations, lighting, and even signage and flags. There are many kinds of rules that vary by community, but probably the most common rule is the time period for display of holiday decorations, commonly 30 days before the holiday and take-down 10-30 days after, or something similar. There are generally also prohibitions against nuisances - bright lights or speakers that disturb neighbors unreasonably or past a certain time of night, and restrictions limiting where decorations can be placed or attached, particularly if you live in a townhome or condominium. Knowing these things in advance is the best way to avoid conflict with your HOA over the holidays,” said Shupe.