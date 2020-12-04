Hundreds sign petition to keep Christmas light display after HOA requests it’s early removal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past 5 years Frank Morales has gone all out to decorate his Southern Arizona home.
Located near River and Devotion Drive, he decks out his home in thousands of lights and displays. This year, he put out 200,000 LED lights.
However, the display’s days are numbered.
Morales put his Christmas display up early in October for a special event. He and the HOA board entered into an agreement to give him permission to do this. The general rule is to allow decorations to be up 30 days before the holiday and 30 days after. For Morales, his 30 days are up on December 6th.
KOLD received a statement from the HOA Board President on the matter that reads:
We then asked why not let it remain up for the rest of December, to which we were given an off-the record comment.
But as Sunday Dec. 6th nears, Morales said it’s not coming down.
“I’ve lost my job for the whole year, we can’t work because of COVID- so this is things that keep things going and I ask of them, it’s till the 26th,” said Morales.
In years past he’s had it up all month with no issue. But now that it went up early, the HOA wants it down early.
They’ve informed Morales he’ll be fined if he doesn’t comply, and he’s willing to pay the price.
“If I have to pay the fines, I’ll pay the fines it’s alright. It’s for Christmas.”
So are several other community members.
Both Edson Morales and Ashley Smith stopped by Thursday with their families and said they would like to donate.
“I think it’s really sad when the years been so awful with corona and all of it that people want to shut down something that brings so much joy to everyone,” said Smith.
They also both signed a petition that a community member started. So far, it has over a thousand signatures. Morales said he did not ask for the petition to be started, however, he plans to send copies of it to the HOA Board.
“Then the 26th, I’ll come out here and take it down as fast as I can,” said Morales.
The show starts at 6p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. which is currently the Pima County and city of Tucson curfew.
KOLD also sought advice from local attorney Michael Shupe on what homeowners should know.
“Many homeowners associations will have the authority in their community governing documents to adopt rules applicable to holiday decorations. It is best that homeowners start by reading their CC&Rs, and any Association Rules and Regulations, and/or Design Guidelines that apply to holiday decorations, lighting, and even signage and flags. There are many kinds of rules that vary by community, but probably the most common rule is the time period for display of holiday decorations, commonly 30 days before the holiday and take-down 10-30 days after, or something similar. There are generally also prohibitions against nuisances - bright lights or speakers that disturb neighbors unreasonably or past a certain time of night, and restrictions limiting where decorations can be placed or attached, particularly if you live in a townhome or condominium. Knowing these things in advance is the best way to avoid conflict with your HOA over the holidays,” said Shupe.
- On the flip side, HOAs should generally be very cautious about adopting any rule that attempts to discriminate between different holidays/religious traditions, and types of holiday decorations based on their content: prohibiting menorahs and allowing Christmas trees is not a good idea! The proper focus of rules should be on size, location, noise, brightness, etc. – all relevant to avoiding disturbances among neighbors.
- An interesting and welcome trend in the midst of the pandemic is the loosening of some rules by HOAs, and even the encouragement of participation in holiday decorating in communities to bring some additional joy to an otherwise difficult time for many residents in communities.
- Generally, if a homeowner is familiar with the community rules applicable to holiday decorations, and considers their neighbors (and maybe even encourages them to join in the decorating), a homeowner can expect to enjoy their holiday decorations without any word from their HOA.
