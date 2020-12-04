Judge rules DHS to immediately accept new DACA applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A federal judge rules the Department of Homeland Security to immediately begin accepting new DACA applications on Friday.
DHS is now required to post a public notice on its website by Monday, Dec. 7th that it will accept first-time requests for consideration of deferred action, renewal, and advanced parole through the program.
Deferred action and employment authorization documents granted for one year will be extended to two years for those accepted.
Officials are also directed to produce a status report on the number of new DACA applications from Nov. 14th through Dec. 31st - whether they were received, adjudicated, approved, denied, or rejected.
