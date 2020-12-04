Local doctor weighs in on City of Tucson’s mandatory curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local Infectious Disease Physician at the Tucson Medical Center is breathing a sigh of relief as a second mandatory curfew is set to begin tonight [Dec. 4] for the City of Tucson to help mitigate the spread of covid-19.
With a third coronavirus surge underway, local hospitals are exhausted and health officials are urging the public to follow CDC guidelines before hospital resources max out.
“We’re getting close and maxing out our ability to care for sick patients,” Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Sean Elliot said.
As of Friday, Dec. 4, TMC has about 100 COVID-19 patients or people waiting for their results. 20 of those 100 people are in the ICU, that’s about 30 percent of the hospital’s capacity.
“We are running an ultra-marathon, were running a 50k right now, and each of these surges is a 5K race,” Dr. Elliot said.
Dr. Elliott believes in about 3 weeks the hospital infrastructure will not be able to take in any more COVID-19 patients. That is why he says he is 100 percent on board with the city’s decision for a citywide curfew. He also mentions that the potential fines for violating the curfew will hopefully make people think twice before going out to a party or a large gathering.
“Look I know it’s hard to say, but I wish I can go out, go to the gyms and do fun things, but we can’t do that – we have to fight this virus,” Dr. Elliot said.
He goes on to say following CDC guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing is the only way to put an end to this dark era.
“This is a war,” Dr. Elliot said. “This is me fighting to keep my city safe and I do that by wearing a mask and socially distancing.”
