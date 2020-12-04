Kelly says stimulus compromises continue in Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s newest United States Senator, Mark Kelly says he’s not reflecting on his new role. He says he is getting right to work.
“There’s a lot to do”, says Kelly.
The most pressing issue in his first three days, an economic stimulus package being negotiated in Congress.
”There’s a lot of people hurting, " he says. “This can’t wait until next year”.
The bill includes, among other things, help for small businesses and renewing unemployment insurance benefits.
What is not included is direct payments to people across the country. In the CARES Act, the amount was $1,200 to most Americans. Kelly says he would support a plan that doesn’t include those payments.
”It depends on what’s in the bill,” he says. “Getting some compromise in Washington is a good thing”.
