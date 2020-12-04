Miracle on Congress happening now through Dec. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Miracle on Congress” is back in Tucson and it will be a little different this year. But, you will still get a chance to drop your letter off to Santa!
The event will run weekends beginning Friday, Dec. 4 for the first three weekends of Decemer. You will be able to spot Santa Claus and his reindeer at the Playground Bar & Lounge Rooftop.
While Santa waves at people down below, you can drop of your holiday letter in a mailbox on the sidewalk. You could even get a FREE kids’ scoop of candy cane ice cream from The HUB Ice Cream Parlor truck nearby.
The event will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-6:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12-4 p.m.
Happy Holidays.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.