Miracle on Congress happening now through Dec. 19

The event runs Friday through Sunday for the first three weekends in December

Miracle on Congress happening now through Dec. 19
Letters to Santa. (Source: WLOX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM MST - Updated December 4 at 3:47 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Miracle on Congress” is back in Tucson and it will be a little different this year. But, you will still get a chance to drop your letter off to Santa!

The event will run weekends beginning Friday, Dec. 4 for the first three weekends of Decemer. You will be able to spot Santa Claus and his reindeer at the Playground Bar & Lounge Rooftop.

While Santa waves at people down below, you can drop of your holiday letter in a mailbox on the sidewalk. You could even get a FREE kids’ scoop of candy cane ice cream from The HUB Ice Cream Parlor truck nearby.

The event will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-6:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12-4 p.m.

Happy Holidays.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.