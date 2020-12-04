‘Operation Deep Freeze’ underway for the Salvation Army

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Operation Deep Freeze is underway for the Salvation Army in Tucson, the only shelter currently operating to provide the homeless community a place to stay during cold weather nights.
“We got a lot of people on the streets because of COVID-19, people who have never been homeless are currently homeless,” said Steven Adams, the Program Lead with the organization.
Due to the extreme weather, Adams said the organization is expecting more people than usual. However with social distancing measures in place, the Salvation Army is limited to how many people they let in.
“Were only allowed to provide so much, safely,” said Adams.
That situation could change in the future. There are possibly three other locations opening up around town to house a hundred more people.
As of now, one of the major concerns is the need for more blankets.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.