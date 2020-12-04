Pima County Board of Supervisors strengthen COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Lastly, the voluntary 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect as a way to limit social gatherings at bars and parties. In the emergency meeting, the board stated they will re-evaluate the voluntary curfew in two weeks to determine if a mandatory curfew is necessary. They may use the COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and percent positivity metrics reported weekly by the Health Department to make their decision.