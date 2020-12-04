Pima County is expanding COVID-19 testing hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is expanding hours at COVID-19 testing sites, as the infection rate in Arizona is almost at 12 percent- and the number of cases in the county keeps increasing.
Testing hours at the following sites will be expanded, and you can make an appointment by following [THIS LINK]. Click on the “schedule my test” icon when you find a location best suited for you.
Kino Testing Center: 2805 E. Ajo Way, appointments are now available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Udall Testing Center: 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, appointments are now available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
El Pueblo Testing Site: 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9, appointments are now available Monday and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
