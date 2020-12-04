University of Arizona announces date for rescheduled basketball game against Colorado

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the University of Arizona announced a new date for the Wildcats’ game against the Colorado Buffaloes.
The men’s basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 2 was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. In conjunction with the Pac-12 office, the Arizona home game has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 28.
The game will be played at the McKale Center, however, a time and tv assignment will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.