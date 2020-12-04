Unresponsive inmate dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Dec. 4, 2020, at approximately 5 p.m., corrections officers doing rounds at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex encountered an inmate who was unresponsive in his cell.
Officers immediately entered the cell and began administering emergency life saving measures while Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived.
After attemps by TFD to resuscitate the inmate, he was pronounced deceased at the jail. He has been identified as 40-year-old Erik Cruz.
Detectives responded to the jail and found no suspicious circumstances leading to his death.
The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it is available.
