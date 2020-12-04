When will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new tool allows Americans to predict how long they may have to wait before receiving the new coronavirus vaccine.
Throughout 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has shutters businesses, school districts, and completely changed the way Americans function on a daily basis. As we get closer to the new year, several pharmaceutical companies are waiting for FDA approval to release a vaccine.
Government and state officials across the country have announced healthcare workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine, but where does that leave you?
The New York Times, in conjunction with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs, has published a vaccine tool that will calculate the number of people that will need a dose.
The tool takes your age, the county you live in, your profession and potential health risk to determine where you might rank in the link to receive the vaccine.
Find your place in the vaccine line, here.
Visit the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 website for details about doses on a state level.
