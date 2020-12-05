Bethlehem lights up the holiday with tree lighting ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Christmas tree was lit up on Saturday, Dec. 5 outside the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, but due to coronavirus restrictions only a few people attended the traditional ceremony this year.
With a bright red star gleaming at its top, the giant tree was illuminated by hundreds of golden-white bulbs as fireworks lit up the night sky.
Just twelve months ago, the town was celebrating its busiest festive season, but now it’s shaping up for a dismal Christmas. Inns are closed, shepherds are likely to be under lockdown and restaurant tables are unoccupied - no tourists in sight.
Currently, the West Bank is under partial lockdown in a bid to minimize crowds.
The total number of coronavirus infections reached 109,702 cases, including 905 deaths in the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
