Bridgestone recalling possibly defective tires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bridgestone is recalling certain tires as some may have been manufactured with a small pinhole in the upper sidewall of the outboard side of the tire.
Bridgestone says these tires do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, and if undetected or ignored- could possibly lead to air leaking slowly and could increase the risk of a vehicle crash.
The recall includes tires with the following information:
Certain Firestone Destination LE3 255/60R19 tires with DOT codes 2420 through 2820, and Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus P255/60R19 tires with DOT codes 2820 through 3120.
Bridgestone will notify owners, and based on the date code and press identification number of the tire, dealers will replace the tires with a comparable replacement free of charge.
The recall is expected to begin Dec. 18, 2020. Owners may contact Bridgestone customer service at 1-800-847-3272.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.