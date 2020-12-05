Economy stalls as coronavirus spreads

While some sectors in the economy are struggling, others are doing quite well, according to George Hammond- a director in the Eller School of Management.
“The areas that have a greater dependence on leisure and hospitality are going to be slower to bounce back,” he said.
And of course those mountain vistas and great weather draw people in this time of year. It’s Tucson’s bread and butter.
“What we’re seeing in the weekly data for November is that the travel and tourism industry is stuck in a really low gear, Hammond said.
Tucson and Arizona were chugging right along.
As the cases of coronavirus dropped the number of jobs rose, 14 thousand a month. But the spike has slowed it down.
“With the outbreak surging again we’re not going to see the travel and tourism sector come back the way we need it to- to sustain 14 thousand jobs a month,” he said.
But the news isn’t all bad according to the report. Some sectors are booming, like new home construction as more people in Los Angeles, Seattle or San Francisco work from home, they seek bigger, cheaper places to live. Like Tucson.
“It creates opportunities for those remote workers to seek lower cost of living states and cities to locate to,” he said.
The trades, transportation and utilities jobs are back to pre pandemic levels.
Retail surprisingly is solid right now. Whether that continues is predicated on whether the federal government issues another stimulus, which it looks prepared to do, and that the vaccine roll out goes off without a hitch.
“If those two conditions are met, then I think we have a good chance statewide to be back towards pre pandemic employment levels by the middle of next year, Hammond said.
