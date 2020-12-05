FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly warmer for your Sunday. This warming trend will continue through the middle of next week before out next system moves through.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a few days of cooler weather, a ridge of high pressure will warm temperatures back to above normal through next Wednesday. By the second half of the work week, a low pressure system will impact southern Arizona with cooler temperatures, gusty winds and a slim chance for rain on Thursday.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low to upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, 20% rain chance with highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.