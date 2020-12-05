Man in Barcelona climbs Agbar skyscraper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents in Barcelona watched with horror and amazement as a young man climbed a 33-story tower, Saturday.
George King climbed the iconic Agbar tower without ropes or safety equipment.
The 20-year-old Englishman, who became famous for his free climb of the Shard skyscraper in London in July 2019, climbed 144 meters before making his way back down the building where he was met at the bottom by police.
King said he hoped his performance would help lift spirits during the Christmas holiday season,which has been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
