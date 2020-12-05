As Tucson mandatory curfew officially starts, some businesses decide to close early

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 10 p.m. December 4th, Tucson’s mandatory curfew went into effect.
Mayor and Council approved the 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. curfew on Wednesday, which was originally presented as an 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. curfew.
If you’re caught out after the curfew, you will be given a warning first and then if you continue to not comply, you can face a fine of $300. Those going to and from work, caring for others, or taking part in essential activities are exempt.
The curfew does not require businesses to close early, however, some businesses are deciding to anyway.
“We’re out of here, we have to be home by 10,” said Samantha Gross, an employee at Amy’s Donuts. “We are going to be closing our doors at 7pm no exceptions, we will be doing drive thru until 9pm.”
The shop normally stays open until midnight, but decided to air on the side of safety despite losing those busy late-night hours.
″I think a lot of people were sad, but they understand for the most part,” said Gross.
Closing up shop a few hours early is not a cure-all. The Pima County Health Department said they’d rather have people not be out at all if it’s not essential.
“We don’t want to mislead the public that in and of itself that is sufficient. We encourage people to do the voluntary shelter in place and at this point at least in Tucson the mandatory curfew,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, PCHD Director.
During their press conference Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said he knows there are some who don’t agree with the curfew, but hopes their numbers are few.
“We have to appeal to people’s best instinct and their social mindedness so hopefully that appeal gets through to most folks,” said Dr. Garcia.
So having a business like Amy’s Donuts comply is a start. And they’re on board until the curfew is lifted. As they hope it helps bring all of this to an end.
″I hope we can just get this over with and we can all get back to normal,” said Gross.
