CBP field operations seizes over $3 million in narcotics at Progreso Port of Entry

PROGRESO, Texas (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Progreso Port of Entry intercepted a noteworthy amount of narcotics in one enforcement action over the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Nov. 26, 2020, a CBP officer referred a tractor with an empty trailer for a secondary inspection.
Utilizing a canine and non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment as part of the secondary examination, officers discovered 16 packages of heroin weighing 36 pounds, and 163 packages of cocaine weighing 381 pounds concealed within the trailer.
The narcotics are valued at $3,752,240.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics along with the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
