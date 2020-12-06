FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It will be a dry, warm and breezy start to your work week. A system will impact Southern Arizona late Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 6, 2020 at 4:06 PM MST - Updated December 6 at 4:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure will keep us about 9-12 degrees above our average through Wednesday. Thereafter, a cut-off low will develop off of the Southern California coast bringing southern Arizona a chance for rain. Cooler temperatures return by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows in the low to low 40s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, 30% rain chance with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

