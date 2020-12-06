Fred Fox School of Music presents virtual ‘Holiday Card to Tucson 2020’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fred Fox School of Music takes their annual holiday performance to a virtual platform this year in “Holiday Card to Tucson 2020.”
The performance features The Arizona Choir, Symphonic Choir, University Community Chorus, Tucson Girls Chorus and Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus. New additions to the one-hour program include performances by the Tucson Arizona Young Men’s Ensemble, Coro, Collegium Musicum and Treble Glee.
The choirs perform under the direction of Dr. Elizabeth Schauer, Dr. Alyssa Cossey, Dr. Julian Ackerley, Dr. Marcela Molina, Shekela Wanyama and Erik Peregrine.
This year’s “Holiday Card to Tucson” can be streamed on the Arizona Arts YouTube account and the Fred Fox School of Music Youtube account.
