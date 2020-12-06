UPDATE: Fatal single-vehicle rollover on I-10 eastbound near Eloy causes heavy backup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A single-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound near Eloy this afternoon has caused traffic backups and resulted in one fatality.
Officials say the backup is very heavy and growing, but have opened the left lane.
Drivers in the area are asked to either postpone travel or using alternate routes until the crash clears.
Alternate routes include SR 87 north to Selma Hwy, then Selma Hwy west to I-10.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.