Advocates call for people with developmental disabilities to be some of first to get COVID-19 vaccine

The group sent a letter to all 50 state governors, including to governor Doug Ducey on Thursday, asking for this population to be in the first vaccination round. The letter reads in part, “We urge all governors to explicitly classify DSPs as health care workers and people with I/DD living in Intermediate Care Facilities (ICFs), group homes, and other congregate settings as living in an LTC facility.” It goes on to read, “…ANCOR has also advocated that people with I/DD be explicitly included in the top priority tier to receive the vaccine because mounting research shows particularly significant risks facing this group.”