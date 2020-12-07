Another inmate dies at federal prison in Tucson due to complications from COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another inmate at the federal prison complex in Tucson has died due to complications from COVID-19.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Derrick Howard tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 22.
On Oct. 26, Howard was transported to the hospital for treatment. Howard was placed on a ventilator five days later when his condition worsened.
Howard, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, died Dec. 3.
The 51-year-old Howard was serving a 60-year sentence for threatening to kill an Assistant U.S. Attorney, intent to commit murder-for hire, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction of justice,
Howard had been in custody at the Federal Correctional Complex in Tucson since November 2019.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, four inmates at the Tucson facilities (Tucson FCI and Tucson USO) have died from COVID-19 this year.
The others who died are:
