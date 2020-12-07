Arizona among the drunkest states over the holiday season according to survey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - SunriseHouse.com conducted a survey of 3,000 people ages 21 and older and compiled data to formulate a list of the most drunken states over the holidays.
The survey revealed that Arizona is among the drunkest states over the holiday season, with the average Arizonan consuming 4 alcoholic drinks per day.
North Dakota emerged top of the list as the drunkest state during the festive season, with the average Peace Garden State resident drinking eight alcoholic drinks per day during this period.
The list of drunkest states are (drinks per day):
- North Dakota: 8
- New Jersey: 6
- Montana: 5
- Nebraska: 5
- Wisconsin: 5
The survey also found that the average person drinks 27 percent more during the holiday season as compared to the rest of the year. 17 percent of employees polled say they drink every day that they are off from work over the festive period and almost one in five (17 percent) admit they enjoy a boozy breakfast on Christmas Day.
The survey also discovered that almost a quarter of Arizonans (23 percent) consider themselves ‘heavy drinkers’ over the holiday season. 27 percent say they consume stronger liquor during the holidays than they would throughout the rest of the year.
The CDC defines heavy drinking for women as consuming eight alcoholic drinks or more per week, and for men, 15 drinks or more per week.
