Arizona attorney general reaches settlement with Nationstar Mortgage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizonans will receive more than $1.4 million in relief from a settlement reached between Nationstar Mortgage and agencies across the country.
Nationstar Mortgage, which also operates under Mr. Cooper Home Loans, was ordered to pay out millions to customers for failing to provide basic services over the last four years, according to a report from AZ Family.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Nationstar’s action may have led to more than 200 foreclosures across the state.
