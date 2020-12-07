Arizona legislature buildings close due to rise in COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Monday, Dec. 7, state legislature buildings will be closed for a week because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.
The announcement came Sunday, Dec. 6, the same day President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said he tested positive for the virus, just days after he visited Arizona lawmakers, according to a report from AZ Family.
However, Giuliani’s associates said he tested negative for the virus days before he met with state lawmakers and that Arizona legislators are not on his contact tracing list.
To read the full story from AZ Family, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.