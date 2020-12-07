Breakdancing will be part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s official, breakdancing is a sport.
The dance genre was officially added to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Monday, Dec. 7 by the International Olympic Committee in hopes of garnering a younger audience to the games, according to a report by The Associated Press.
The committee also added skateboarding, surfing and rock climbing to the 2024 lineup. However, those three sports will first debut in the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, which will happen in July 2021.
