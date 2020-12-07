Community Food Bank recourse centers to close from Dec. 25 to Jan. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All five resource centers of the Community Food Bank will be closed for food distribution and other services from December 25, 2020 - January 3, 2021.
The closure affects all five resource centers of the Community Food Bank located in Tucson, Amado, Green Valley, Nogales and Marana.
“This week is traditionally one of the lightest weeks of the year for food distribution,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We will take this time to give our staff and volunteers a break from what has been a busy and demanding year.”
Food distribution at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson is offered every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The shutdown will mean no food distribution at Kino Sports Complex on Tuesday, December 29th and Thursday, December 31st. Kino distribution will be extended one extra hour on Thursday, December 24th before the closure with food available from 8 a.m. to noon.
Those who need a monthly food box in December are encouraged to visit resource centers earlier in the month during regular distribution hours. All calendars and hours are available at communityfoodbank.org/locations.
All five resource centers offer low-touch or no-touch monthly food distribution to follow COVID prevention guidelines.
