COVID-19 takes a toll on mental well-being

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s been 322 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United states. Since then, the coronavirus has altered just about every aspect of typical everyday life.
”There are many, many people who are feeling alone and isolated and angry and sad and scared,” said Sarah Vanderheide, a counseling and psychology expert.
There’s a lot of words you could use to describe 2020 but, for a lot of people, hard may be at the top of the list.
“I think we’re not really processing right now, we’re coping,” said Vanderheiden. “We’re coping with how we manage going through this long-term trauma.”
Vanderheiden says the coronavirus pandemic has been a traumatic experience for humans.
“It’s easier in some ways to pretend this isn’t happening,” said Vanderheiden.
Vanderheiden says one of the most popular coping mechanisms for humans is to disassociate.
“We don’t want this to be happening so, there’s this idea that staying with what we know helps us keep ourselves more ground and feel safer,” said Vanderheiden.
She says if you’re feeling more willing to go out today than you were in March, you’re most likely not alone.
“It’s coming from an exhaustion of living through so much uncertainty and constant change,” said Vanderheiden.
This is COVID exhaustion. She says most people want to do what is good for the community but, they’re tired.
“It’s almost like this is just too unfamiliar,” said Vanderheiden. “People think I have to go back to normal, I’m too tired of living in this constant state of things not looking the way they did before.”
For many people “before” at least at this time of year, meant seeing friends and family, shopping or going to holidays parties--all things the CDC recommends against this year.
“Physical distancing is not social distancing,” said Vanderheiden.
she says human connection is critical.
“My message is you’re not alone,” said Vanderheiden. “This is a collective experience and it’s okay to be feeling those hard emotions right now its okay to feel that sadness and that grief.”
If you need support during this time, you can call 211 for free COVID-19 crisis counseling or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
