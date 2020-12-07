DACA program reopens for new applicants following a judge’s ruling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some undocumented immigrants can start applying for DACA tonight after a judge ordered the Trump Administration to accept new applications. This is the first time the program reopens since 2017. Over the weekend a federal judge restored DACA for new applicants, also extending the length of renewals.
“The Wolf memorandum that changed with the Trump administration was lowering the work permit renewals to one year. This directly says we’re taking it back to two years,” said Immigration Attorney Ray Ybarra Maldonado.
Maldonado urges petitioners to turn in applications before December 22, when a Texas judge could terminate the program.
“Judge Hanen is the same judge that ended DACA a few years ago. So our goal is to get as many applications as we can get it before the 22nd so we can beat Judge Hanen’s decision if it does come out against us,” Maldonado said.
According to Maldonado, applications submitted to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services before any law changes will still have to be heard and advises petitioners to submit applications immediately.
In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security says they will abide by this decision while they work with the Justice Department on the next steps to appeal.
For more information on the latest ruling visit https://www.uscis.gov/
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.