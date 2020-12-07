Does President Trump have the power to pardon himself?

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has declared that he has “absolute right” to issue a pardon to himself. Yet the law is much murkier than his confidence suggests.
No president has attempted to pardon himself while in office, so if Trump tries to do so in the next six weeks, he will be venturing into the legally untested territory without clear guidance from the Constitution or from judges. Legal experts are divided on an inherently ambiguous question that was left vague by the Founding Fathers and has never had to be definitively resolved in court.
Talk of a potential pardon comes with Trump facing a swirl of investigations as he prepares to leave office, including New York State inquiries into whether he misled tax authorities, banks, or business partners.
In favor of a self-pardon is the broad power the Constitution affords a president when it comes to absolving federal crimes — both charged and not-yet charged — and the absence of any law or language that explicitly prohibits such an act.
But some scholars say a self-pardon collides with other provisions of the Constitution or even fundamental principles of law. The Constitution’s text — affording the president “power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment” — can be read to suggest that the Founding Fathers envisioned some sort of limitations on a president’s pardon power.
It could also mean the power is to be used on someone else, not yourself.
