Fact Finders: Can you petition to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Feel like you should be getting the COVID-19 vaccination sooner than what it seems you’ll be scheduled for? We asked Arizona Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Cara Christ, what you should do. She said, right now, there is not a petition process to get higher on the list but that does not mean you are completely out of luck.
She recommends, for most people, your first course of action to be either contacting your healthcare provider or your employer. She says those are two of the sources who decide the order of vaccinations.
“If the employer knows that they’re part of an essential occupation, we’ll be able to work with them to get them either vaccinated on-site or to identify where they can go get vaccinated within their local communities,” said Dr. Christ.
If you think you need the vaccine sooner because you are medically fragile or older than 65, Dr. Christ also provided recommendations.
“That is one of those things that either your healthcare provider or your public health department will be able to direct you once that group opens up,” she said.
Right now, it seems your best bet is to try your healthcare provider, your employer, or your local health department.
We will let you know if the protocol changes.
