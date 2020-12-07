Flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day

“Arizona joins the nation on December 7th to pause and remember the 2,400 American lives lost during the attacks on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago,” Ducey said. “On the day that changed our nation forever, American service members displayed unwavering bravery — which was carried on by those who fought to defend our freedom during World War II. We are forever inspired by the perseverance and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation. As we face our own challenges today, may their bravery serve as a guiding light for us. Thank you to all who continue to support those in need during the pandemic and who defend our nation, and may God bless our country and the families of those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor.”