Helping the homeless this holiday: group creating care packages for those in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It was a community crisis long before the Coronavirus. However, the pandemic has made homelessness even more difficult.
That’s why some giving people were busy putting backpacks together at Catalina Brewing Company Sunday afternoon.
It’s the 12th year “The Endurance Project” has held their holiday drive. In partnership with Thrivent and local businesses, Endurance President, Max Morris, hopes to fill at least 100 backpacks for people living on the streets this year.
“The things we take for granted every day really make a difference; those used items you have at home can make a difference to someone who doesn’t have it,” Morris said.
“In this time of COVID, I think we all realize we are one illness or injury away from being a person who might need that backpack,” said Lena Throlson with the Thrivent Group.
The Endurance Project is collecting backpacks, sleeping bags, beanies, coats, socks and mittens, clothing, non-perishable food items and hygiene products at four locations in Pima County until December 20th. That’s when the group will begin distributing the care packages.
You can drop items off at:
-Catalina Brewing Company (6918 N Camino Martin Suite 120)
-Massage, Movement & Motivation (231 W Giaconda Way Suite 129)
-Safeway (7110 N Oracle Rd)
-Sabino Cycles (7045 E Tanque Verde Rd)
