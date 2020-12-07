Mesa police arrest one in connection to deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Mesa Police Department arrested 21-year-old Michael Whipple for the death of 20-year-old Tyler Rascon.
Police say the shooting happened Sunday, Dec. 6, when Rascon, Whipple, Whipple’s girlfriend, and a witness went to back to Whipple’s house at around 3 a.m. after a party, according to a report from AZ Family. The witness said Whippple’s girlfriend went straight to bed but they, along with Whipple and Rascon, stayed up.
The witness told police Whipple grabbed a handgun out of his nightstand to show them and Rascon. The witness told police Whipple took out the magazine from the gun and handed it to Rascon and the witness, telling them it was safe to handle.
Whipple told police Rascon took the gun to a look at it and when he handed it back to him, the gun went off, striking Rascon and killing him. That’s when Whipple and his girlfriend began CPR on Rascon while another person called first responders.
AZ Family reports that Whipple told police he bought the gun for his birthday and wanted to show it to his friends and didn’t check to see if it was loaded when he handed it to Rascon and the other person.
Whipple was arrested and booked into the Maricopa Couty jail on one count of manslaughter.
