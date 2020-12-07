PACC “name your own price” sale begins today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an effort to get more pets adopted for the holidays, “the name your own price” sale at the Pima Animal Care Center is back.
Those interested chose what they want to pay for the adoption fees of pets four months or older. There is a 20-dollar licensing fee per adopted dog that cannot be waived. Kittens and puppies will cost 50-dollars each.
The sale starts today [Dec. 7] and continues through January 7, 2021.
Potential adopters are required to make an appointment to meet pets at the shelter because of COVID-19 protocols.
For those who cannot adopt but would love to help, they can foster a pet! Another way to help is by donating to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, PACC’s official nonprofit partner.
Something to note, the shelter will have special hours for the upcoming holidays:
- Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020: Noon to 5:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day, December 25, 2020: CLOSED
- New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020: Noon to 5:00 p.m.
- New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021: CLOSED
