Pima County offers expanded COVID-19 testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has expanded COVID-19 testing at three locations in Tucson.
Anyone can get tested at no cost at locations throughout the Tucson area.
The expanded testing is available at the following locations and hours:
- Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way - Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road - Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road - Monday/Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m-noon.
Pima County offers free COVID-19 testing to anybody aged 5 or older, even if you don’t have symptoms. To find out more about what the county offers and where you can get tested, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.