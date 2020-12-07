Reid Park Zoo brings Christmas cheer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The first weekend of December brought many families outdoors, eager to get into the Christmas spirit.
At Reid Park Zoo, things were “wildly” wonderful for children.
Hot cocoa was poured constantly, hundreds of families gazed at thousands of twinkling lights and kids gleefully ran through fake snow.
“We come to the Zoo Lights almost every year,” said Steven Prust, who brought his three-year-old to the zoo Sunday night. “It’s a great opportunity to come out and celebrate the season; especially in 2020 when there’s not a whole lot else going on.”
Reid Park Zoo has presented “Zoo Lights” for more than a decade. However, this year, workers were more determined than ever to brighten the season.
“The pandemic; as big of a Grinch as it is, has not been able to dim the spirit or the lights this year,” said Deborah Carr, the Director of Marketing and Events at Reid Park Zoo, “but it has brought some changes this year to the event.”
The zoo is limiting capacity to less than 20% by selling tickets ahead of time. Everyone over the age of five is required to wear a mask, and staff disinfect in between carousel rides. Santa is still making a list this year, but the jolly gentleman is keeping a safe distance as he “photobombs” family pictures.
Even with fewer visitors, the event is a huge help after the zoo suffered a five-month shutdown.
“This event will help us to continue our operations to feed and care for animals, to support our education programs and also our conservation programs,” Carr said.
Parents say it’s just what their little ones needed.
“It’s his first Christmas where [my son] is recognizing what’s going on, so I think it’s important for him to get that holiday cheer,” said Katie Lackey.
