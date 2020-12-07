Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program applications now open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The coronavirus pandemic proved to be difficult for bar and restaurant owners across the country, but relief is on the way for some in Arizona.
The Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program works to help local businesses looking to expand their outside seating or bar areas. According to the Arizona Commerce Authority website, the program will distribute $1 million in funding to eligible businesses.
Up to $10,000 is available for businesses that need assistance paying for outdoor spaces such as outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters, or parklets.
The program is now accepting applications through Friday, January 8, 2021. However, there are several requirements applicants must meet.
The business must be a licensed restaurant or bar with a food permit that has fewer than 50 employees. They must comply with all COVID-19 executive orders and have proof the Arizona Department of Liquor Licensing and Control has approved their request to add an extension.
Right now, if you own multiple separate businesses, you can not apply for multiple grants that exceed $10,000.
Applications will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis and will undergo a peer-review process to ensure all documentation is submitted and verified.
To learn more about the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program guidelines or to apply, visit their website.
