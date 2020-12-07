Silver Alert issued for missing Glendale man

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Glendale man on Monday, Dec. 7.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 86-year-old Robert Hirchak may be driving a silver 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with Arizona license 884GKM.
Hirchak is described as white, 5-foot-11, 225 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise polo shirt, dark blue shorts and slippers.
Hirchak, who has Alzheimer’s, drove away from the area of 21500 N. 58th Avenue at midnight.
If you see Hirchak or his vehicle, call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.
